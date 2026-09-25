Lineups for Uzbekistan vs USA Clash Announced — A Super Battle for Olympic Gold

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Lineups for Uzbekistan vs USA Clash Announced — A Super Battle for Olympic Gold

The official pairings for all boards of the 9th round, which will decide the fate of the gold medals at the FIDE Chess Olympiad currently taking place in Samarkand, have been fully announced. In the most important central clash of the tournament, the main men's team of Uzbekistan will face the tournament's top favorite, the US national team, with a full combat lineup.

On board 1, Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2762) with the white pieces will face world-leading grandmaster Fabiano Caruana (2789), while on board 2, Javokhir Sindarov (2778) will test his strength against Wesley So (2774) with the black pieces. On board 3, Nodirbek Yakubboev (2685) will play with the white pieces against the famous Hans Niemann (2725), and on board 4, Muhiddin Madaminov (2611) will be required to show resilience against a legend like Levon Aronian (2725).

Tension has also reached its peak at table 1 in the women's section: in the match between Uzbekistan's girls and tournament leader India, Afroza Khamdamova (2443) will sit at board 1 with the black pieces against the experienced Hampi Koneru (2509). Additionally, the Uzbekistan-2 team will play against a lineup led by Dutch star Anish Giri, while Uzbekistan-3 will have a principled encounter against Kyrgyzstan.

Lineups for Uzbekistan vs USA Clash Announced — A Super Battle for Olympic Gold

“Abdusattorov vs Caruana, Sindarov-So Duel and Khamdamova Test”: 5 Key Points of Round 9

The most important facts from the official board breakdown of the 9th round of the Samarkand Olympiad:

  • Clash of Titans on Board 1: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2762) with the white pieces will test his strength against US leader Fabiano Caruana (2789);

  • Sindarov – So Confrontation: On board 2, Javokhir Sindarov (2778) will defend with the black pieces against Wesley So (2774), who is close to him in rating;

  • Yakubboev and Niemann Battle: On board 3, Nodirbek Yakubboev (2685), holding the advantage of the white pieces, will launch an attack against scandalous grandmaster Hans Niemann (2725);

  • Madaminov's Big Exam: On board 4, our young talent Muhiddin Madaminov (2611) will play with the black pieces against chess legend Levon Aronian (2725);

  • Mastery in the Women's Match: Afroza Khamdamova (2443) will enter battle with the black pieces against India's number 1 female chess player, Hampi Koneru (2509).

Lineups for Uzbekistan vs USA Clash Announced — A Super Battle for Olympic Gold

Super Matches by Board Breakdown: Schedule of Uzbekistan and USA/India Pairings

Comparison of opponents and ratings in the central matches of round 9:

Board and Category

Representative of Uzbekistan (Rating)

Representative of Opponent Team (Rating)

Piece Color

Men: Board 1

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (GM 2762)

Fabiano Caruana (GM 2789, USA)

Whites — Blacks

Men: Board 2

Javokhir Sindarov (GM 2778)

Wesley So (GM 2774, USA)

Blacks — Whites

Men: Board 3

Nodirbek Yakubboev (GM 2685)

Hans Niemann (GM 2725, USA)

Whites — Blacks

Men: Board 4

Muhiddin Madaminov (GM 2611)

Levon Aronian (GM 2725, USA)

Blacks — Whites

Women: Board 1

Afroza Khamdamova (WGM 2443)

Hampi Koneru (GM 2509, India)

Blacks — Whites

Women: Board 2

Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (IM 2357)

Divya Deshmukh (GM 2490, India)

Whites — Blacks

Lineups for Uzbekistan vs USA Clash Announced — A Super Battle for Olympic Gold

Chess Expertise and Tactical Analysis: On Which Board is the Key to Victory?

Conclusions of international grandmasters and analysts:

  • White pieces on Board 1 and Abdusattorov's pressing: Nodirbek Abdusattorov playing with the white pieces is a great advantage for the coaching staff; establishing dynamic pressure in the opening against Caruana can lift the morale of the entire team;

  • Sindarov's Solid Defense: Wesley So is one of the coolest and most error-free grandmasters in the world; it is very important for Javokhir Sindarov to close the center against him with the black pieces and keep the game in a safe balance;

  • Decisive Boards 3 and 4: Although Niemann and Aronian look more experienced in terms of rating on the US team, Yakubboev's aggressive style with the white pieces is the primary opportunity to score a point; meanwhile, Madaminov securing at least a draw against Aronian could be the main factor bringing victory to our team.

In your opinion, which board match will decide the overall victory in the Uzbekistan — USA clash? Can Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeat Fabiano Caruana with the white pieces? Leave your personal opinions and predictions in the comments and share the crucial round analysis of the Samarkand Olympiad with all chess enthusiasts!

Samarkand Chess OlympiadNodirbek AbdusattorovFabiano CaruanaChess Olympiad 2024
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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