Bektemir Melikuziev reveals unprecedented concessions in fight against the champion

The situation surrounding the negotiations between Bektemir Melikuziev, the official mandatory challenger for the WBA title in the super middleweight division, and reigning world champion Jaime Munguia of Mexico has reached its peak. The Uzbek boxer stated that he agreed to unimaginable conditions for any athlete in order to make the championship fight happen, and exposed Munguia for still openly refusing to step into the ring.

Melikuziev expressed his readiness to fight even without full preparation, without a purse, and without anti-doping controls, and offered the champion — if the issue is about money — to organize the fight in Uzbekistan and pay him an additional fee.

Consent to any conditions: "I'm ready even without preparation and a purse!"

Bektemir Melikuziev revealed what unprecedented privileges were offered to Munguia's camp for him to accept the fight:

Absolute concessions: "We agreed to all conditions for this fight to happen. I said that I am ready to fight on short notice, without a full camp (preparation), even without a WADA test and without any purse," our compatriot emphasized;

The champion's silence: Despite so many privileges and risks, the Mexican champion is backing out of this clash and delaying the signing of the fight contract;

The challenger's surprise: Bektemir showed that being in the status of a mandatory challenger, the opposing side's such actions do not correspond at all to sportsmanship.

"If the problem is money — come to Uzbekistan": Challenge and financial offer

Melikuziev reacted uncompromisingly to reports that the Mexican boxer's team is demanding an excessively large purse from the organizers for this dangerous defense fight:

Battleground — Tashkent: "If the problem is money — come to Uzbekistan. We will hold the fight here, and if necessary, we will also give you extra money," he directly stated, letting the champion know he is awaited in his home country;

The price of the belt: With this call, the Uzbek boxer once again proved that fair sports competition and the world championship belt are primary for him, not financial gain.

Critical question to WBA's position: Why is the organization silent?

Bektemir Melikuziev openly expressed dissatisfaction with the inertia of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and its failure to take action against the champion's irresponsibility:

Regulations requirement: According to the rules, the reigning champion is obliged to defend his belt against the mandatory challenger within the set deadline;

Open question: "I am the WBA mandatory challenger. If the champion does not hold the mandatory fight, why isn't the association taking decisive measures against him?" he posed a firm issue before the organization's leadership;

Possibility of stripping the belt: If Munguia continues to refuse to enter the ring, the WBA organization will be forced to strip the Mexican athlete of his title or announce a interim championship fight.

Such a bold challenge by the Uzbek fighter, putting aside all conditions, has become the center of attention of the entire international boxing community and promotional companies. Now the ball is in the court of the WBA and Jaime Munguia to respond.