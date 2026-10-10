Legendary Georgian coach officially takes charge of our national team

Uzbekistan judo is on the verge of major historic changes. The well-known and highly qualified Georgian specialist Lasha Gujejiani has officially been appointed as the head coach of the Uzbekistan national judo team.

An official cooperation agreement was signed between the Chairman of the Uzbekistan Judo Federation Azizjon Kamilov and Lasha Gujejiani. This appointment has become a strategic step towards taking Uzbek judo to a new level and achieving high milestones in upcoming prestigious competitions.

Debut successes: Bright results in Switzerland and Japan

Gujejiani has already started working with the team in practice, and his very first competitions have demonstrated high efficiency:

"Lausanne Grand Slam 2026" success: This prestigious competition held in Switzerland was the Georgian specialist's first test at the helm of the Uzbekistan national team. There, our national team won 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals, proudly securing a spot in the Top-6 among 77 countries of the world;

Vice-championship at the XX Asian Games: At the Asian Games hosted by Japan, Uzbekistan's judokas demonstrated magnificent skill, earning 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals. In the overall team standings, they took 2nd place, trailing only the host nation Japan.

The head coach's vast experience: Olympics and World Championship

Lasha Gujejiani is one of the most experienced specialists with his own name and style in world judo:

5-year triumphant period with the Georgian team: Before coming to Tashkent, he managed the Georgian national team for five years;

Olympic podiums: Under Gujejiani's leadership, Georgian judokas secured 1 gold and 3 silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics , and 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ;

Historic team gold: In 2025, the Georgian national team under his guidance proved unmatched in the team events of the World Championship, officially claiming a historic world title;

Personal sports career: Lasha himself made a name for himself as a strong athlete on the tatami, winning medals at the World Championship twice during his career.

Main target — Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The Uzbekistan Judo Federation expressed confidence that the rich experience, modern methodology, and strong winning spirit of the new head coach will elevate the national team's potential to new heights.

Training sessions led by Gujejiani will now be directed toward the main goal — recording the highest results in the history of national judo at the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles, USA in 2028.