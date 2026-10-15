How did Jose Mourinho respond to the question about pressure and the "honeymoon" at Real Madrid?

Ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League league phase Matchday 2 clash against Roma, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho once again caught everyone's attention with his trademark witty and sarcastic remarks. The dialogue between the Portuguese specialist and a Polish journalist who wanted to ask about the pressure and "crisis" surrounding the team became the highlight of the press conference.

Mourinho dismissed the rumors about a "survival mode" in Madrid with a single sentence.

"The information reaches you distorted": The full dialogue at the press conference

The interesting Q&A at the conference went as follows:

Journalist: "I am from Poland, quite far from Spain, but judging by the news I am hearing, Real Madrid is currently in a rather difficult situation, everything seems very complicated..."

Jose Mourinho: "You are from Poland, it is very far away, the information reaches you distorted (laughs)."

Journalist: "It seems like you have turned on survival mode at Real Madrid right now, as if the 'honeymoon' is over."

Jose Mourinho: "Honeymoon?"

Journalist: "I mean, a honeymoon is..."

Jose Mourinho: "I know very well what the phrase 'honeymoon' means, but what exactly do you mean?"

Journalist: "Now everyone expects only victories from you."

Jose Mourinho: "Is that what a honeymoon means? (laughs)"

Journalist: "What do you think?"

Jose Mourinho: "What do you mean by that?"

Journalist: "Well, let me ask my question simpler: how are you feeling before the important match?"

Jose Mourinho: "Great, as always. I'm sleeping like an angel!"

The "Special One" style: The art of taking the pressure onto himself

Jose Mourinho's responses once again demonstrated his trademark "business card" in the football world:

Psychological superiority: The Portuguese coach is an unmatched master at shielding his players from excessive pressure ahead of crucial matches and focusing media attention entirely on himself;

Display of composure: Regardless of the team's results or the situation within the squad, he showed that there is no panic and the team is under complete control with his phrase "I'm sleeping like an angel";

Principled clash against Roma: The Roman club is no stranger to Mourinho — he previously managed the team. Therefore, the upcoming match against Roma is of special importance to him not only in terms of tournament points, but also from a personal principles perspective.

The coach's composure during the press conference and his lighthearted mood during the debate with the journalist indicate that the Madrid team is in a high psychological state ahead of their trip to Rome.