Trent or Dumfries? Who will take the right flank of Real Madrid?

Within the 8th round of Spanish La Liga, Madrid's «Real» club will host «Villarreal» at home. Ahead of this important match, the head coach of the «royal club» Jose Mourinho faced a serious tactical issue in choosing the lineup.

According to reports from the insider source The Touchline, the Portuguese specialist has not yet made a final decision on who to field in the starting lineup on the right side of the defense.

Competition of two stars for the starting lineup

Mourinho has two world-class full-backs at his disposal, and the choice will directly depend on the match tactics:

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The English star stands out with his unmatched passes, proficiency in set-piece execution, and activity in organizing attacks. If Mourinho prioritizes ball possession and aggressiveness, Trent becomes the main option;

Denzel Dumfries: The Dutch defender is known for his physical strength, high speed, reliable defensive actions, and ability to apply active pressure in counter-attacks. Dumfries is considered the most suitable candidate to neutralize Villarreal's wing attacks;

Decision to be announced in the coming hours: A few hours before the match, the coaching staff will evaluate the players' condition in the final training sessions and approve the final squad.

Match time and tournament significance

This clash at the «Santiago Bernabeu» stadium is extremely important for «Real Madrid» in the race for the lead in the league standings:

Match venue: «Santiago Bernabeu» Stadium, Madrid;

Kickoff time: Today, October 10 at 23:55 Tashkent time;

Opponent's severity: «Villarreal» is traditionally considered an experienced team that poses serious resistance to the Madrid side and acts quickly on counter-attacks.

Will the right-flank tactic chosen by Jose Mourinho bring the team another 3 points — this question will be answered in tonight's match.