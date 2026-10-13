Super match at the "Olimpico": Who is in Real Madrid's 23-man squad?

·56·Sport
Super match at the "Olimpico": Who is in Real Madrid's 23-man squad?

Madrid's Real club will be the guest of Roma in the Italian capital as part of the 2nd matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Ahead of this crucial clash, the "royal club" head coach José Mourinho has officially announced the extended 23-man squad travelling to Rome.

The Portuguese specialist is mobilizing all his leading stars against his former team, which he managed for several years and knows well.

Full Real Madrid squad against Roma

Mourinho has formed a strong selection in all lines for the upcoming match:

  • Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Sergio Mestre;

  • Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Álvaro Carreras, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries;

  • Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, Thiago;

  • Forwards: Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espi, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomande.

Match details and kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League, Matchday 2;

  • Teams: Roma — Real Madrid;

  • Venue: Rome, "Stadio Olimpico";

  • Date and time: October 14, kicking off at 23:59 Tashkent time.

Mourinho's return to Rome and the clash between two European giants are expected to be one of the most intense and notable matches of this round.

Real MadridRomaUEFA Champions LeagueJosé Mourinho
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Trent or Dumfries? Who will take the right flank of Real Madrid?Trent or Dumfries? Who will take the right flank of Real Madrid?10 October 13:58Why did the French star incur the wrath of the coaching staff?Why did the French star incur the wrath of the coaching staff?8 October 11:09Mourinho announced his decision regarding Vinicius: Will the star striker be dropped from the squad?Mourinho announced his decision regarding Vinicius: Will the star striker be dropped from the squad?3 October 14:24Kylian Mbappe being saved for El ClasicoKylian Mbappe being saved for El Clasico2 October 11:51Is Van Dijk Moving to Real Madrid? Mourinho and AC Milan Join the Race for the 35-Year-Old Star!Is Van Dijk Moving to Real Madrid? Mourinho and AC Milan Join the Race for the 35-Year-Old Star!29 September 07:51The formula of "absolute trust" in Madrid: Mbappe has become Mourinho's main weaponThe formula of "absolute trust" in Madrid: Mbappe has become Mourinho's main weapon23 September 19:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov