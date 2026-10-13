Super match at the "Olimpico": Who is in Real Madrid's 23-man squad?

Madrid's Real club will be the guest of Roma in the Italian capital as part of the 2nd matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Ahead of this crucial clash, the "royal club" head coach José Mourinho has officially announced the extended 23-man squad travelling to Rome.

The Portuguese specialist is mobilizing all his leading stars against his former team, which he managed for several years and knows well.

Full Real Madrid squad against Roma

Mourinho has formed a strong selection in all lines for the upcoming match:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Sergio Mestre;

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Álvaro Carreras, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries;

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, Thiago;

Forwards: Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espi, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomande.

Match details and kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League, Matchday 2;

Teams: Roma — Real Madrid;

Venue: Rome, "Stadio Olimpico";

Date and time: October 14, kicking off at 23:59 Tashkent time.

Mourinho's return to Rome and the clash between two European giants are expected to be one of the most intense and notable matches of this round.