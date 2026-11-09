Visitors win in Atletico vs Barcelona match

·5·Sport
Visitors win in Atletico vs Barcelona match

In the framework of the Spanish Championship, Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona on their home turf. Although the hosts opened the scoring, the Catalans turned the tide in their favor by the second half. Fermin Lopez scored twice to secure the victory for his team. The only goal for Atletico was scored by Giuliano Simeone. The name of the stadium where the match took place was not provided in the reports.

The scoring opened in the 10th minute of the match. Giuliano Simeone put Atletico ahead. Near the end of the first half, in the 45th minute, Fermin Lopez equalized. In the 66th minute, he scored once again, securing the win for Barcelona.

In the match statistics, Barcelona dominated in terms of ball possession and shots. The Catalans took 15 shots at the goal, 5 of which were on target. For Atletico, these figures were 7 and 3, respectively.

Team statistics:

• Shots: Atletico — 7, Barcelona — 15
• Shots on target: 3 — 5
• Ball possession: 48% — 52%
• Passes: 337 — 658
• Pass accuracy: 86% — 93%
• Fouls: 14 — 14
• Yellow cards: 3 — 1
• Red cards: 0 — 0
• Offsides: 4 — 1
• Corner kicks: 4 — 2

After the victory, Barcelona remains in first place in the league table with 33 points from 12 matches. Real Madrid is in second place with 30 points, and Atletico is in third with 28 points.

Atletico MadridBarcelonaFermin LopezGiuliano SimeoneSpanish Championship
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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