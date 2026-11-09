Big football in Madrid: What lineups will Atletico and Barcelona field?

In the 12th round of the Spanish La Liga, fans will witness a long-awaited marquee matchup. Catalonia's Barcelona club travels to Madrid to face Diego Simeone's Atletico at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium.

The official starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of this intense and high-stakes clash, which kicks off at 01:00 Tashkent time.

Rapid attack and a strong midfield: Starting lineups announced

Both coaching staffs have fielded their most competitive squads:

Barcelona's young and energetic flanks: The attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Gordon will lead the line, while the midfield will be controlled by Pedri, Fermin, and Bernal;

Atletico's experienced defense and Alvarez: Jan Oblak will guard the goal, while Julian Alvarez, Lee Kang-in, and Simeone will be responsible for pressuring the opponent's defense.

Match details and full lineups

La Liga. 12th round Atletico — Barcelona November 8, Metropolitano Stadium Kick-off time: 01:00 (Tashkent time)

Atletico (Madrid): Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pablo Barrios, Koke, Alex Baena, Giuliano Simeone, Lee Kang-in, Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Farinas, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Marc Bernal, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha.

Significance in the tournament table

This clash is of decisive importance in determining the league leadership and the balance of power in the title race. While Barcelona aims to return from Madrid with a crucial 3 points to solidify their lead, Atletico intends to stop the Catalans in front of their home fans and narrow the gap.