The list expected from Karpin: 36 players selected for Russia's match in Tashkent

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The list expected from Karpin: 36 players selected for Russia's match in Tashkent

The Russian national football team's coaching staff, led by head coach Valery Karpin, has presented an expanded list of 36 players called up for the training camp during the FIFA dates in November 2026.

As part of this camp, the team will play two important international friendly matches: on November 12, they will face the Uzbekistan national team in Tashkent, and on November 17, they will compete against South American representative Venezuela in the city of Krasnodar. Most importantly, the Russian squad includes key legionnaires playing for leading clubs on the European and American continents.

Star players coming to Tashkent: Legionnaires in the ranks

Valery Karpin has called up leading players performing in European and MLS arenas for these matches:

  • PSG goalkeeper: Famous goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, playing for the French champion, has been included in the list as the primary candidate for the team's goal;

  • Leaders of European pitches: French club Monaco star Aleksandr Golovin, Arsen Zakharyan, who defends the honor of Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga, and Turkish club Galatasaray member Aleksey Batrakov have been invited to the midfield line;

  • MLS scorer: USA's Atlanta United playmaker Aleksey Miranchuk is also preparing for the match in Tashkent.

Full squad by position: 36 candidates

  • Goalkeepers (6 players): Denis Adamov (Zenit), Stanislav Agkatsev (Krasnodar), Aleksandr Maksimenko (Spartak), Anton Mitryushkin (Lokomotiv), Matvey Safonov (PSG), Maksim Borisko (CSKA);

  • Defenders (10 players): Kirill Danilov, Danil Krugovoy (both – CSKA), Igor Dmitriyev, Ruslan Litvinov (both – Spartak), Andrey Langovich, Viktor Melyokhin (both – Rostov), Yevgeniy Morozov, Aleksandr Silyanov (both – Lokomotiv), Mingiyan Beveyev (Baltika), Ilya Vakhaniya (Krasnodar), Turpal-Ali Ibishev (Akhmat), Maksim Osipenko (Dynamo Moscow);

  • Midfielders (10 players): Kirill Glebov, Matvey Kislyak, Ivan Oblyakov (all – CSKA), Danil Prutsev, Nail Umyarov (both – Spartak), Daniil Glebov (Dynamo Moscow), Artyom Karpukas (Zenit), Aleksey Mironov (Rostov), Aleksey Batrakov (Galatasaray), Arsen Zakharyan (Real Sociedad);

  • Forwards (8 players): Yaroslav Gladishev, Konstantin Tyukavin (both – Dynamo Moscow), Nikolay Komlichenko, Sergey Pinyayev (both – Lokomotiv), Aleksandr Sobolev (Zenit), Lechi Sadulayev (Akhmat), Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco), Aleksey Miranchuk (Atlanta United).

The match between Uzbekistan and Russia, which will take place in Tashkent on November 12, is of high principled importance for both teams and is expected to become a true clash of stars for Tashkent fans.

Russia national football teamUzbekistan national football teamValery KarpinInternational friendly match
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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