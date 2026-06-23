Messi's Benefit: Argentina Beat Austria to Secure Play-off Spot

In the central match of the second round of the World Cup, the reigning champions Argentina took the field against Austria. Lionel Scaloni's pupils secured a confident 2:0 victory in an intense match, settling the issue of the next stage ahead of schedule.

From penalty misfortune to a true revenge

The start of the match began with an unexpected drama for the Argentina national team and Lionel Messi personally. In the 9th minute, the Argentines earned an 11-meter penalty kick. However, Messi failed to convert the penalty, causing some concern among the fans.

Despite this, the misfortune could not break the legend of world football; on the contrary, it gave him additional motivation:

39th minute: The 38-year-old forward finished a dangerous situation in the opponent's penalty area with a goal, achieving his goal and breaching the Europeans' goal.

90+5 minute: In the final minutes added by the referee, Messi left the opponent no chance and completed his brace with a beautiful goal.

More terrifying records from Messi!

This match against Austria pushed Lionel Messi even higher on the record peaks. Thanks to the brace in this game:

Leo managed to score his 18th goal in the history of World Cups, breaking the absolute top scorer record.

The experienced striker increased his goal count in the current World Cup to 5 goals total.

What is the situation in the tournament table?

Following this victorious run, the Argentina national team increased their points to 6 and secured a spot in the play-offs without waiting for the end of the group stage.

The defeated Austria national team has 3 points. Now they must field their full strength against the Algeria national team in the final round to keep their chances of advancing to the next stage alive.