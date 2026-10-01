Young stars justify the trust: Argentina national team routs Bolivia

·44·Sport
Young stars justify the trust: Argentina national team routs Bolivia

The reigning champions made a confident return to big-time football. The Argentina national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, played its first match after the World Cup in the city of Cordoba, securing a crushing and brilliant 4-0 victory over the Bolivia national team.

The match took place under the hosts' complete dominance. Giving opportunities to a number of young talents in the squad, Scaloni's pupils controlled the tempo from the beginning to the end of the game, leaving the opponent no chance.

Niko Paz's brilliance and Lautaro's next goal

The main attention in the match was focused on the representatives of the team's new generation. Especially Niko Paz, who started on the pitch, stood out with his bright game: the 20-year-old midfielder put one goal and one assist to his name.

The score was opened as early as the 19th minute — team top scorer Lautaro Martinez once again demonstrated his skill. Ten minutes later, Niko Paz scored the team's second goal, consolidating the advantage. In the second half, defender Cristian Romero and substitute forward Lopez hit the opponent's goal, bringing the score to a rout.

Friendly match details:

  • Argentina — Bolivia 4:0

    October 1, Cordoba.

  • Goals: Lautaro Martinez (19), Niko Paz (29), Cristian Romero (54), Lopez (86).

Argentina lineup: Emiliano Martinez, Giay (Simon, 74), Cristian Romero (Balerdi, 56), Lisandro Martinez (Flores, 81), Vega, Palacios (Gomez, 81), Mac Allister (Ezequiel Fernandez, 74), Niko Paz (Mastantuono, 56), Prestianni (Barco, 56), Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez (Lopez, 74).

Renewal process in the team

In this match, Scaloni provided playing practice to young talents such as Mastantuono, Prestianni, Barco, and Lopez. The harmony of experienced leaders and new blood once again proved that Argentina has sufficient squad depth and potential for the next international cycle.

Lionel ScaloniNiko PazLautaro MartinezArgentina – Bolivia 4:0
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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