UEFA Nations League group stage for the 2026/27 season has concluded. Now, while some national teams are celebrating their promotion to the top division, others will participate in decisive play-off matches to remain in League A. Turkey and the Czech Republic have joined the teams confirmed to be leaving the elite division.

Four national teams head to League A

Based on the group stage results, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Austria, and Sweden finished first in their respective groups, earning direct promotion to League A.

They will replace the teams relegated from the top division next season. Thus, these four national teams will have the opportunity to test themselves in the stage featuring Europe's strongest national football teams.

Turkey and the Czech Republic leave League A

The most difficult situation in League A occurred for the national teams of Turkey and the Czech Republic. Their relegation to the lower division has been confirmed.

The fate of the remaining four spots will be decided through play-offs. Eight national teams will compete for these spots:

The lowest-ranked teams that finished third in League A — Denmark and Croatia;

The best-performing teams among those that finished fourth in League A — Serbia and Wales;

The runners-up from League B — Slovenia, Hungary, Ireland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Consequently, for these eight teams, the value of every goal and every mistake will be very high. The winners will retain their place in League A, while the losers will be relegated to the lower division.

When will the play-off draw take place?

The pairings for the decisive matches will be determined at the draw ceremony on Friday, November 20.

The first legs of the play-offs will be held from March 25–27, 2027, and the return legs will take place from March 28–30.

Defending champion — Portugal

As a reminder, the current winner of the Nations League is the Portugal national team. In last season's final, the Portuguese drew 2:2 with Spain in regular time and won 5:3 in the penalty shootout.

Furthermore, the results in the Nations League are linked to the qualifying process for the 2028 European Championship. Therefore, the standings in the competition are significant not only for the fate of the divisions but also for the future international opportunities of the national teams.

Now, the main focus shifts to the draw on November 20. Strong teams like Denmark and Croatia will fight to stay in League A, while Serbia, Wales, and other national teams will test their chances of rising to the top division.