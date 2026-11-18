Argentina defeats Costa Rica 7-0: How is the team playing without Messi?
The Argentina national team has once again proven that it is gradually adapting to playing without Lionel Messi. After a 1-2 defeat in their recent match against Uruguay, Lionel Scaloni's side hosted the Costa Rica national team in a friendly match, putting on a true goal-scoring show and securing a massive 7-0 victory.
Early goals and initiative in the first half
From the very first minutes of the match, the Argentines took complete control of the pitch. The result did not take long to arrive:
Opening the score: In the 8th minute, Nico Paz opened the scoring following an assist from Enzo Fernandez.
Alvarez's brace: In the 35th minute, Julian Alvarez extended the lead, and shortly after — in the 43rd minute — he added another goal to his tally.
Paz's brace: In the 39th minute, Nico Paz found the back of the net once again, making it a rout before halftime (4-0).
A high score and youth activity in the second half
The one-sided game continued after the break. Young talent Franco Mastantuono, who came off the bench, brought the score to 5-0 in the 48th minute. In the 78th minute, the experienced Alexis Mac Allister scored the next goal, and at the end of the match — in the 89th minute — Mastantuono completed his brace, putting the final touch on the game.
Match participants
Stats and result
Hosts
Argentina — 7 goals
Guests
Costa Rica — 0 goals
Key players
Nico Paz (2), Julian Alvarez (2), Franco Mastantuono (2), Alexis Mac Allister (1)
Lineups on the pitch
In this friendly match, the coaching staff tested a number of young players alongside the main squad:
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Lisandro Martinez (Troilo, 61), Vega (Tagliafico, 61), Giay (Flaco Lopez, 46), Medina (Anselmino, 71), Enzo Fernandez (Almada, 55), Maximo Perrone, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez (Montiel, 46), Nico Paz (Mastantuono, 46), Prestianni (Giuliano Simeone, 71).
Costa Rica: Sequeira, Salazar (John Ruiz, 47), Taylor, Juan Pablo Vargas, Calvo, Kenel Michel (Alcocer, 46), Soto (Douglas Lopez, 46), Josimar Mendez (Kenay Myrie, 55), Carlos Mora (Josep Mora, 68), Celso Borges (Gabriel Leiva, 68), Manfred Ugalde (Alvarado Morera, 77).
In your opinion, how are the chances of the Argentina national team evaluated in upcoming official competitions while playing without Lionel Messi? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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