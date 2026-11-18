The Argentina national team has once again proven that it is gradually adapting to playing without Lionel Messi. After a 1-2 defeat in their recent match against Uruguay, Lionel Scaloni's side hosted the Costa Rica national team in a friendly match, putting on a true goal-scoring show and securing a massive 7-0 victory.

Early goals and initiative in the first half

From the very first minutes of the match, the Argentines took complete control of the pitch. The result did not take long to arrive:

Opening the score: In the 8th minute, Nico Paz opened the scoring following an assist from Enzo Fernandez.

Alvarez's brace: In the 35th minute, Julian Alvarez extended the lead, and shortly after — in the 43rd minute — he added another goal to his tally.

Paz's brace: In the 39th minute, Nico Paz found the back of the net once again, making it a rout before halftime (4-0).

A high score and youth activity in the second half

The one-sided game continued after the break. Young talent Franco Mastantuono, who came off the bench, brought the score to 5-0 in the 48th minute. In the 78th minute, the experienced Alexis Mac Allister scored the next goal, and at the end of the match — in the 89th minute — Mastantuono completed his brace, putting the final touch on the game.