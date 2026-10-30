Who will be the Manager of the Month for October? La Liga announces the final three

The race for the La Liga Manager of the Month award for October has reached its decisive stage. The league's press office has officially announced the final list of three top specialists who recorded flawless results with their clubs throughout the closing month.

Interestingly, all the managers included in the list achieved a 100 percent win rate in all their October matches, and the competition between them is expected to be particularly intense.

Contender statistics: Numbers and differences

The results and goal differences recorded during October are as follows:

Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid): 3 matches, 3 convincing wins, goal difference — 7:2 . The experienced Portuguese specialist is keeping the "Royal Club" at a stable and productive pace;

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid): 3 matches, 3 wins, goal difference — 4:1 . The Argentinian coach secured a maximum of 9 points in October thanks to his signature iron-clad defense and pragmatic tactics;

Pellegrino Matarazzo (Real Sociedad): 3 matches, 3 wins, goal difference — 10:5. Throughout the month, the San Sebastian team played uncompromising, open, and attacking football, becoming the highest-scoring club.

How is the winner determined?

According to La Liga regulations, the winner of this prestigious individual award is determined through a complex voting system:

Fans and experts' choice: The name of the Manager of the Month is determined based on the combined results of online votes from fans on the league's official platform and the conclusions of an independent panel of football experts;

Announcement of results: Once the voting process is concluded, the winner will be officially introduced to the public within a few days.

The addition of the high-scoring Real Sociedad, led by Matarazzo, to the clash between global brand managers like Mourinho and Simeone is further heating up the intrigue surrounding the October laureate.