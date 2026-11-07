Ilia Topuria reveals details of the toughest fight of his career

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Ilia Topuria reveals details of the toughest fight of his career

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has for the first time revealed in detail the severe injuries he sustained during his intense clash with American knockout artist Justin Gaethje.

The bout, which took place on June 15 of this year as the main event of the sensational UFC White House — Freedom 250 tournament and ended in a technical knockout victory for Gaethje, proved to be a true test for the Georgian-Spanish fighter.

"I couldn't breathe from the pain": The horrific state in the octagon

In an interview with the Parry Punch account on the X social network, the former champion recalled his physical condition that night with chilling details:

  • Multiple fractures: "I had four bones broken, specifically two orbital bones, my nose, and my leg," the athlete said;

  • Loss of vision: Topuria noted that by the end of the fight, he could barely see his surroundings: "I stood there in that state in front of the US President, thousands of people, and millions of viewers. My eyes were barely functioning, and I was struggling even to breathe due to the intense pain";

  • Philosophical conclusion: Nevertheless, the fighter said he accepted it as a life lesson: "It was a strange experience, but at the same time, I am glad I went through it. Because I realized that no matter how hard life tests you or how merciless it treats you, it still goes on."

"Our story isn't over yet": Topuria hints at a rematch

Despite the defeat, the former champion firmly insists that the rivalry with his opponent has not reached its final chapter:

  • Opponent acknowledged, but no stopping: "Justin did a great job that night and he was truly better than me. But our shared story is not over yet. It is clear that there are new chapters ahead," Home of Fight quotes Topuria as saying;

  • Big money and a second fight: In Topuria's opinion, Gaethje cannot turn down this fight financially either: "He earned the biggest paycheck of his life in that fight against me. I don't think he will retire from the sport before getting another payday that big."

A potential second clash between the two knockout masters is already generating great interest in the world of combat sports.

Ilia TopuriaJustin GaethjeUFCMMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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