Topuria Returns: A Rematch Against Gaethje or a Super Fight with Pimblett?

Ilia Topuria's return to the octagon may be closer than expected. UFC CEO Dana White announced that the Spanish-Georgian fighter is ready to compete. Most interestingly, the promotion head openly named two potential opponents for Topuria: Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria's next fight is generating special interest among UFC fans. The reason is that he will be returning to the octagon after one of the toughest tests of his career — a fight against Justin Gaethje.

However, the defeat did not change his plans.

On the contrary, the UFC management is eagerly awaiting Topuria's return.

Dana White: "Topuria is ready to fight"

Dana White commented on Topuria's current state and his future fight possibilities, emphasizing that the fighter is ready to return to the octagon.

"Topuria is ready to fight, and we are looking forward to his return."

The UFC boss also mentioned two huge options regarding Topuria's next opponent.

In his opinion, both a rematch with Gaethje and a fight against Pimblett could generate great interest.

"A potential rematch with Gaethje would be a great fight. A fight against Pimblett would be a fantastic clash."

Dana White's statement has turned Topuria's next fight into an even more intriguing question: will he try to get revenge on Gaethje first, or will he step into a new super-fight with Pimblett?

The last fight that was difficult for Topuria

Topuria last stepped into the octagon in June 2026.

At the historic UFC tournament held at the White House, he fought against Justin Gaethje. The clash did not end with the expected result for Topuria — the Spanish fighter was defeated by technical knockout.

This result was a serious blow to Topuria's winning streak.

But now the focus is not on the defeat itself, but on how he will return after it.

Because the careers of great fighters are often tested in such situations.

It is easy to be a champion during a winning streak.

Recovering after a defeat requires true heroism.

Rematch against Gaethje — the biggest chance for revenge

One of the most natural options for Topuria is a rematch with Justin Gaethje.

It is natural that after the defeat in the first fight, Topuria has strong motivation to prove himself again.

If a rematch is organized, it will not be just another UFC fight, but a "second chance" fight.

Topuria can analyze the mistakes of the first clash and develop a new plan against Gaethje's style.

Gaethje, on the other hand, will try to confirm his position once again after the first victory.

Therefore, in the rematch scenario, one question will be key:

Can Topuria change the result of the first fight?

The Pimblett option is a completely different story

The second option mentioned by Dana White is Paddy Pimblett.

The charm of this fight is related to the style and personality of the two fighters.

Topuria is a fighter known for his powerful strikes, pressure, and aggressiveness.

Pimblett, on the other hand, has become one of the most popular UFC fighters due to his unique movements in the octagon, characteristic style, and large audience.

If a fight between the two is organized, it could become a huge event not only from a sporting point of view but also from a media perspective.

Dana White's description of a "fantastic clash" reflects this interest.

What will Topuria do now?

For now, Topuria's next opponent has not been officially determined.

But the UFC boss's statements show that the promotion has serious plans for his return.

Ahead, there are two possible scenarios:

Option Why is it interesting? Rematch against Justin Gaethje Opportunity to get revenge for the defeat and prove himself again Fight against Paddy Pimblett Could become one of the biggest media clashes in the UFC

Both scenarios are a big test for Topuria.

In the first case, he will step into the octagon again against an opponent he lost to.

In the second, a new and very big competition begins.

The most important thing is that Topuria has not left the stage yet

The defeat against Justin Gaethje may have been a heavy blow to Topuria's career.

But the latest statement from the UFC management shows one important thing: Topuria's name is still on the schedule for the promotion's biggest fights.

Now he has a new task ahead of him.

Return to the octagon.

Prove himself again.

And, perhaps, answer the previous defeat in a rematch against Gaethje.

Or create a new clash with Pimblett that UFC fans will remember for a long time.

It is clear that Topuria's next fight will not be just another fight. It will be a new chapter that could show his rebirth after the defeat.