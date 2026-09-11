Topuria Returns: A Rematch Against Gaethje or a Super Fight with Pimblett?

·49·Sport
Topuria Returns: A Rematch Against Gaethje or a Super Fight with Pimblett?

Ilia Topuria's return to the octagon may be closer than expected. UFC CEO Dana White announced that the Spanish-Georgian fighter is ready to compete. Most interestingly, the promotion head openly named two potential opponents for Topuria: Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria's next fight is generating special interest among UFC fans. The reason is that he will be returning to the octagon after one of the toughest tests of his career — a fight against Justin Gaethje.

However, the defeat did not change his plans.

On the contrary, the UFC management is eagerly awaiting Topuria's return.

Dana White: "Topuria is ready to fight"

Dana White commented on Topuria's current state and his future fight possibilities, emphasizing that the fighter is ready to return to the octagon.

"Topuria is ready to fight, and we are looking forward to his return."

The UFC boss also mentioned two huge options regarding Topuria's next opponent.

In his opinion, both a rematch with Gaethje and a fight against Pimblett could generate great interest.

"A potential rematch with Gaethje would be a great fight. A fight against Pimblett would be a fantastic clash."

Dana White's statement has turned Topuria's next fight into an even more intriguing question: will he try to get revenge on Gaethje first, or will he step into a new super-fight with Pimblett?

The last fight that was difficult for Topuria

Topuria last stepped into the octagon in June 2026.

At the historic UFC tournament held at the White House, he fought against Justin Gaethje. The clash did not end with the expected result for Topuria — the Spanish fighter was defeated by technical knockout.

This result was a serious blow to Topuria's winning streak.

But now the focus is not on the defeat itself, but on how he will return after it.

Because the careers of great fighters are often tested in such situations.

It is easy to be a champion during a winning streak.

Recovering after a defeat requires true heroism.

Rematch against Gaethje — the biggest chance for revenge

One of the most natural options for Topuria is a rematch with Justin Gaethje.

It is natural that after the defeat in the first fight, Topuria has strong motivation to prove himself again.

If a rematch is organized, it will not be just another UFC fight, but a "second chance" fight.

Topuria can analyze the mistakes of the first clash and develop a new plan against Gaethje's style.

Gaethje, on the other hand, will try to confirm his position once again after the first victory.

Therefore, in the rematch scenario, one question will be key:

Can Topuria change the result of the first fight?

The Pimblett option is a completely different story

The second option mentioned by Dana White is Paddy Pimblett.

The charm of this fight is related to the style and personality of the two fighters.

Topuria is a fighter known for his powerful strikes, pressure, and aggressiveness.

Pimblett, on the other hand, has become one of the most popular UFC fighters due to his unique movements in the octagon, characteristic style, and large audience.

If a fight between the two is organized, it could become a huge event not only from a sporting point of view but also from a media perspective.

Dana White's description of a "fantastic clash" reflects this interest.

What will Topuria do now?

For now, Topuria's next opponent has not been officially determined.

But the UFC boss's statements show that the promotion has serious plans for his return.

Ahead, there are two possible scenarios:

Option

Why is it interesting?

Rematch against Justin Gaethje

Opportunity to get revenge for the defeat and prove himself again

Fight against Paddy Pimblett

Could become one of the biggest media clashes in the UFC

Both scenarios are a big test for Topuria.

In the first case, he will step into the octagon again against an opponent he lost to.

In the second, a new and very big competition begins.

The most important thing is that Topuria has not left the stage yet

The defeat against Justin Gaethje may have been a heavy blow to Topuria's career.

But the latest statement from the UFC management shows one important thing: Topuria's name is still on the schedule for the promotion's biggest fights.

Now he has a new task ahead of him.

Return to the octagon.

Prove himself again.

And, perhaps, answer the previous defeat in a rematch against Gaethje.

Or create a new clash with Pimblett that UFC fans will remember for a long time.

It is clear that Topuria's next fight will not be just another fight. It will be a new chapter that could show his rebirth after the defeat.

Илия ТопурияДана УайтЖастин ГейжиПэдди Пимблетт
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Enzo Maresca announces squad changes ahead of the Manchester derbyEnzo Maresca announces squad changes ahead of the Manchester derbyToday, 15:56“Seconds decided everything”: Rakhmonaliev speaks openly about the 0-4 at Old Trafford“Seconds decided everything”: Rakhmonaliev speaks openly about the 0-4 at Old TraffordToday, 14:37Declan Rice praises Kevin De Bruyne's performanceDeclan Rice praises Kevin De Bruyne's performanceToday, 13:50Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes suffers injury, raising concerns ahead of derbyManchester United captain Bruno Fernandes suffers injury, raising concerns ahead of derbyToday, 13:38Cristiano Ronaldo begins his quest to win the AFC Champions LeagueCristiano Ronaldo begins his quest to win the AFC Champions LeagueToday, 11:52Anvar Anvarov on the same stage as the world's best jumpersAnvar Anvarov on the same stage as the world's best jumpersToday, 11:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star