An unusual event occurred in the world of chess. Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen refused to play a classical game against Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva. As a result, a technical victory was awarded to his opponent. However, this result did not change the overall winner of the daily match.

The incident took place on November 17 at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot tournament held in Budapest, Hungary.

In the initial blitz and rapid matches, Carlsen was significantly superior to his opponent. He won three out of four blitz games and drew one. He also defeated his opponent in both rapid games. As a result, the score reached 11.5:0.5.