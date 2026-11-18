Magnus Carlsen did not sit at the chessboard: Bibisara Assaubayeva awarded a technical victory
An unusual event occurred in the world of chess. Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen refused to play a classical game against Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva. As a result, a technical victory was awarded to his opponent. However, this result did not change the overall winner of the daily match.
The incident took place on November 17 at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot tournament held in Budapest, Hungary.
In the initial blitz and rapid matches, Carlsen was significantly superior to his opponent. He won three out of four blitz games and drew one. He also defeated his opponent in both rapid games. As a result, the score reached 11.5:0.5.
After that, it was time for the classical game, which was worth 8 points. However, Carlsen refused to sit at the chessboard. After speaking with the tournament arbiters, he left the playing hall.
Assaubayeva waited for her opponent, sitting at the board for the allotted 15 minutes. Once the time expired, the arbiters awarded her a technical victory. Thus, without a single move being made in the classical game, the Kazakhstani chess player gained 8 points.
Carlsen later explained his decision, stating that he considered it meaningless to hold the classical game since the winner of the daily match had already been determined. In his view, there was no benefit in playing a game that would not affect the outcome or count toward his rating.
Nevertheless, at the end of the day, the final score was 11.5:8.5, and Magnus Carlsen was declared the winner. Assaubayeva, meanwhile, secured a technical victory for the unplayed classical game.
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