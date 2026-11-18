According to industry sources and leaked information, the development and marketing costs for this project created by Rockstar Games have set an absolute record in the history of video games — $2 billion . This figure is unprecedented not only in the gaming industry but also in the history of Hollywood blockbusters.

The Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) game, eagerly awaited by gamers around the world for 13 years, has officially gone on sale. Due to time zone differences, the residents of New Zealand were the first to gain access to the game — as November 19 had already begun in the country, local users dove into the game world from the very first minutes.

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Initial professional reviews and critic scores released alongside the launch are also very high — the game received 99 out of 100 points.

Initial records and key metrics of the GTA 6 release

Metrics Details and numbers Waiting period 13 years (since the release of GTA V) First region to access New Zealand (as November 19 arrived) Estimated budget $2 billion (a record in history) Viewers on Twitch Over 1.6 million (concurrent live viewers) Initial critic score 99 / 100 points

A real frenzy on streaming platforms

Unprecedented activity is being observed on social networks and streaming services as soon as the game launched. At this very moment, more than 1.6 million users are watching the first live streams of the game on the Twitch platform alone, and this number continues to grow by the hour.

Are you ready to try playing GTA 6, and do you think this project's $2 billion record budget is justified?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this historic news with your gamer friends immediately!