Millions of red crabs have begun their annual migration on Australia's Christmas Island. Following heavy seasonal rains, the animals have set off from the forests toward the ocean coast.

According to ABC News, a massive movement of red crabs was observed on the island on November 14–15, 2026. Approximately 100 million crabs move from the island's interior toward the ocean every year to breed and lay eggs.

The migration of red crabs usually begins with the first rains of the wet season. This often falls in October or November, though in some years it may be delayed until December or January. The timing and speed of the animals' movement depend not only on rainfall but also on lunar phases.

During the migration period, some roads on the island are temporarily closed or have traffic restrictions imposed to ensure the crabs can move safely. Additionally, special bridges and protective barriers are used to help them cross roads.

Once they reach the ocean shore, the crabs mate. Afterward, the female crabs remain in moist burrows near the shore for about two weeks for their eggs to develop. Then, they return to the coastline to release their eggs into the sea.

This natural phenomenon on Christmas Island is distinguished by the movement of millions of animals every year.