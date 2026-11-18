Carlsen refused to sit at the board against Bibisara Assaubayeva: a major controversy in the chess world...
One of the world's strongest chess players, Magnus Carlsen, refused to play a match against Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva. This decision created an unexpected situation at the Total Chess Pilot 2026 tournament in Budapest and sparked intense debate surrounding the competition.
The incident occurred on November 17, prior to a rapid-classical match in the 45+30 format. After speaking with the arbiters, Carlsen decided not to sit at the chessboard. As a result, a technical victory was awarded to his opponent.
Carlsen's decision shocked everyone
On the first day of the competition, Carlsen was clearly dominating Bibisara Assaubayeva in the blitz and rapid matches. The Norwegian grandmaster had taken an 11.5:0.5 lead, effectively securing the daily victory.
In such a situation, the cancellation of the next match was even more unexpected. Carlsen spoke with the arbiters before the start of the match, but then did not come to the board.
Bibisara waited for 15 minutes, arbiters recorded a technical result
According to the rules, the Kazakh chess player had to wait for her opponent for a specified period. Bibisara Assaubayeva waited for Carlsen for 15 minutes.
Once the allotted time expired, the arbiters officially recorded the result of the match: a technical defeat for Magnus Carlsen and an 8-point victory for Bibisara Assaubayeva.
Thus, according to the results of the first day, the overall score became 11.5:8.5. Carlsen remained ahead of his opponent nonetheless.
Questions mount in the chess community
Carlsen's decision not to participate in the match has become the most discussed event of the tournament. In particular, the fact that he did not sit at the board at a time when he had achieved a large lead in previous matches and had almost guaranteed a daily victory has raised various questions.
So far, the information provided has not disclosed the reason for Carlsen's decision. Therefore, one should not rush to draw conclusions about the true causes of the incident.
However, one thing is clear: this situation in a competition involving one of the strongest names in chess has caused more discussion than the result itself. Carlsen's explanation of his decision and the clarification of the details of the event have now become an important matter for chess fans.
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