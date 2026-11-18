One of the world's strongest chess players, Magnus Carlsen, refused to play a match against Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva. This decision created an unexpected situation at the Total Chess Pilot 2026 tournament in Budapest and sparked intense debate surrounding the competition. The incident occurred on November 17, prior to a rapid-classical match in the 45+30 format. After speaking with the arbiters, Carlsen decided not to sit at the chessboard. As a result, a technical victory was awarded to his opponent. Carlsen's decision shocked everyone On the first day of the competition, Carlsen was clearly dominating Bibisara Assaubayeva in the blitz and rapid matches. The Norwegian grandmaster had taken an 11.5:0.5 lead, effectively securing the daily victory.

In such a situation, the cancellation of the next match was even more unexpected. Carlsen spoke with the arbiters before the start of the match, but then did not come to the board. Bibisara waited for 15 minutes, arbiters recorded a technical result According to the rules, the Kazakh chess player had to wait for her opponent for a specified period. Bibisara Assaubayeva waited for Carlsen for 15 minutes. Once the allotted time expired, the arbiters officially recorded the result of the match: a technical defeat for Magnus Carlsen and an 8-point victory for Bibisara Assaubayeva. Thus, according to the results of the first day, the overall score became 11.5:8.5. Carlsen remained ahead of his opponent nonetheless.