Books instead of phones: a 9th-grade student from Uzbekistan read 75 books in a year (video)
Parizoda, a 9th-grade student from Uzbekistan, has dedicated her time to reading books and learning languages instead of using her phone and social media. As a result, news that she finished reading 75 books in 12 months has spread across social networks.
According to the report, Parizoda says that she currently does not use a phone and spends her free time mainly reading books and improving her knowledge. She also has many goals set for herself.
The girl initially plans to obtain a national certificate in her native language, followed by a CEFR certificate in English.
Parizoda's future plans are also clear. After graduating from school, she wants to study philology. Her intention is to complete the first two years of higher education in Uzbekistan and the next two years abroad.
The achievement of this student, who gave up phones and social media to make time for reading, can serve as a good example for her peers.
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