Parizoda, a 9th-grade student from Uzbekistan, has dedicated her time to reading books and learning languages instead of using her phone and social media. As a result, news that she finished reading 75 books in 12 months has spread across social networks.

According to the report, Parizoda says that she currently does not use a phone and spends her free time mainly reading books and improving her knowledge. She also has many goals set for herself.