DuckDuckGo makes accessing its AI-free search engine easier

As the flow of users grows, the alternative search engine DuckDuckGo has introduced new options for those with anti-AI sentiment. The company launched dedicated extensions for Chrome and Firefox browsers. With these extensions, users can set noai.duckduckgo.com as their default search engine. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

When the new system is enabled, users are redirected to a page free from AI-generated answers, chatbot suggestions, and AI-generated images in search results. DuckDuckGo representatives stated that this step was taken to provide convenience for those who prefer traditional search after Google announced it would transition its search engine to a fully AI-based format.

According to statistics, visits to DuckDuckGo have surged since Google announced its changes. Specifically, weekly visits to the AI-free search page rose by 30%, and app installations in the US grew by 18.1%. Users are seeking the old-school "10 blue links" format instead of the AI Overviews feature offered by Google.

It is worth noting that DuckDuckGo is not entirely against AI technologies. The company continues to offer its own AI chatbot and paid subscriptions that allow access to various neural network models. However, the company aims to provide users with a choice and the right to view search results without artificial interference.

In the near future, DuckDuckGo will also update its Privacy Essentials extensions for Edge and Opera browsers. This update will allow users to manage AI settings more precisely. For now, these settings are automatically preserved for users of the DuckDuckGo browser.