Former Meta CTO raises $250 million for climate projects

Gigascale, a venture firm founded by former Meta CTO Mike Schroepfer, announced on Monday the launch of a new $250 million fund to support entrepreneurs "rebuilding the physical economy." The fund focuses on energy, grid infrastructure, and critical minerals, as reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Gigascale is bucking the industry-wide downturn by maintaining a firm focus on climate tech. The company's second fund is a logical continuation of the investment strategy Mike Schroepfer has pursued over the past three years. To date, Gigascale has invested in prominent startups such as Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Heron Power, Mill, and Form Energy.

In recent years, the climate tech sector has become increasingly tied to energy and infrastructure due to AI demands. As electricity needs rise, investing in new energy sources and delivery methods presents significant opportunities. Schroepfer cited solar energy as an example of a cheap and fast technology taking over the market.

AI and large-scale electrification are making it difficult for companies to connect to the general grid. As a result, many businesses are seeking to create their own energy sources. For instance, wait times for natural gas turbines have stretched into the early 2030s. In such an energy-constrained environment, startups that can provide cheaper and more flexible energy delivery are expected to win.

Gigascale is not limited to energy generation. The company is also seeking new opportunities in grid infrastructure, critical minerals, and "physical AI." This is a strategic move by Schroepfer to combine his technological expertise with solving climate challenges.