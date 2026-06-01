Anthropic files confidential paperwork for IPO

Anthropic, the creator of the Claude chatbot, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The company, valued at approximately $1 trillion, announced in its official blog that it has submitted the relevant documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This was reported by Techcrunch.com .

Anthropic has not yet disclosed the number of shares to be offered or their price. According to company representatives, the IPO process will depend on market conditions and other external factors. This step comes just a week after a $65 billion Series H investment round that brought the company's valuation to $965 billion.

This investment round was led by major funds such as Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, and Sequoia Capital, attracting numerous institutional investors. Anthropic's move comes at a busy time as SpaceX prepares for an IPO with a $2 trillion valuation.

Additionally, Anthropic's main competitor, OpenAI, is also preparing for its own IPO process. In March, OpenAI raised $122 billion, bringing its valuation to $852 billion. The competition between the two major labs in the stock market is expected to put investor interest in artificial intelligence to a serious test.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic was initially seen as an outsider. However, thanks to the Claude model and the Mythos cybersecurity system, the company's revenue has grown sharply. Reports indicate that the company's annual revenue run rate has reached $47 billion, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025.