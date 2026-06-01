Water scarcity identified as a key risk in SpaceX IPO documents

·79·Technology
Water scarcity identified as a key risk in SpaceX IPO documents

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has made an unexpected update to its IPO (Initial Public Offering) filing. In the updated document, the company warns investors that the scarcity of water resources required to cool data centers could pose a serious risk. For SpaceX, the need for water is now as strategically important as electricity, processors, and other critical resources. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

With the integration of the xAI artificial intelligence project, the demand for computing power has surged. While SpaceX previously focused only on energy costs and construction timelines, it now acknowledges that water scarcity, drought, and competition for local resources could limit data center operations. This issue has become a decisive factor in selecting locations for new facilities.

The changes in the document may be the result of ongoing negotiations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The impact of data centers on local water supplies amid climate change is currently a subject of intense global debate. SpaceX stated that if water shortages occur, it may be forced to switch to more expensive alternative cooling technologies.

Furthermore, SpaceX announced that it has reserved 5% of IPO shares for its employees and the relatives of its leadership. It also warned that additional shares might be issued in the future due to a potential merger with Tesla or other major transactions, which could lead to the dilution of current shareholders' stakes.

SpaceXElon MuskIPOxAITesla
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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