Ip Man: Huawei is preparing a new smartphone with a record-breaking battery

·62·Technology
Ip Man: Huawei is preparing a new smartphone with a record-breaking battery

Well-known insider Digital Chat Station has shared information about the new Enjoy 100 Pro Max smartphone from Huawei's Enjoy series. The device is being developed under the codename "Ip Man" and its official presentation is expected to take place near the end of 2026. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

For context, Ip Man (1893–1972) was a famous Chinese martial arts master who went down in history as the first person to teach the Wing Chun style openly. The main feature of the new smartphone is said to be a battery with a record capacity in the brand's history.

Technically, another important element of the device will be the new generation Kirin 8 system-on-a-chip (SoC). This processor is expected to significantly increase the device's performance and energy efficiency.

It is worth noting that the previous representative of this series, the Enjoy 90 Pro Max, was a great success on the market from the very beginning of sales. It took first place in the list of best-selling smartphones in the 1000 to 2000 yuan price segment on the JD.com platform, outperforming many popular models.

HuaweiSmartphoneKirin 8TechnologyIp Man
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Abror Shuhratov
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