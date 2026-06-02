The world's first private space station: First astronauts for Haven-1 announced

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an agreement between France and the American company Vast at the Choose France summit. According to the deal, two French astronauts will head to space in 2027. Legendary astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been appointed commander of the private mission to the International Space Station. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

At the same time, ESA reserve astronaut Arnaud Prost will participate as a test engineer in the first crewed flight to Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station. This step is expected to open a new chapter in the history of private space exploration.

Thomas Pesquet, an experienced astronaut who has flown to space twice, could become the first to lead such a mission without being a NASA employee. Vast plans to launch the Haven-1 station into orbit in 2027, serving as the first commercial platform in space.

Previously, Vast successfully completed the Haven Demo mission. During this test, the device's ability to safely deorbit was confirmed, which is one of the most important milestones for the safety of the future Haven-1 station.