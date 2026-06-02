VPN restrictions in Russia hinder developers' work

·41·Technology
VPN restrictions in Russia hinder developers' work

The restriction of VPN traffic in Russia has begun to cause serious difficulties for IT companies working with open-source software and international platforms. According to industry representatives, the problems affect not only individual services but the entire development infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, disruptions are being observed in code repositories, open libraries, cloud environments, and version control systems used by developers in their daily activities. Due to the restrictions, connection drops, decreased data download speeds, and errors in code synchronization have increased.

As a result, processes that previously took a few minutes to complete automatically now require hours and necessitate manual intervention by specialists. Companies whose products are based 50–90 percent on open-source solutions are particularly affected by this situation.

Experts are also warning about information security risks. In many organizations, VPN is used not only for accessing external services but also for secure employee access to corporate infrastructure. Failures in such channels complicate remote work and increase the load on IT services.

RussiaVPNIT TechnologiesOpen SourceProgramming
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Abror Shuhratov
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