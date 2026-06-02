Revolutionary innovation from Noctua and Carbice: Thermal pads that improve over time

Renowned cooling system manufacturer Noctua has announced a long-term partnership with Carbice, an American company specializing in vertically aligned carbon nanotube-based thermal interfaces. Under this agreement, Noctua will become the exclusive retail distributor of Carbice products for the DIY PC market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The first product of this collaboration will be the Noctua NT-CP1AM5/4 thermal pad, designed for AMD Ryzen processors with AM5 and AM4 sockets. The new product is scheduled to be unveiled to the public at Computex 2026, which will take place in Taipei from June 2 to June 6, 2026.

Unlike traditional thermal pastes, this solution utilizes arrays of carbon nanotubes sandwiched between two layers of polymer coating. The developers claim that this design ensures high thermal conductivity, adapts perfectly to processors, and reduces the risk of the thermal interface shifting during installation.

The key feature of the new technology is that the pad's characteristics do not degrade over time due to drying or cracking. On the contrary, after numerous heating and cooling cycles, the contact between the surfaces improves. The carbon nanotubes gradually adapt to the surface microstructure, increasing the rate of heat transfer.

Noctua presents the NT-CP1AM5/4 as an ideal alternative for users who do not want to periodically replace their thermal interface. Sales are expected to begin in September 2026, though the price of the innovation has not yet been disclosed.