Blue Origin aims to resume New Glenn flights after explosion

·52·Technology
Blue Origin aims to resume New Glenn flights after explosion

Despite a powerful explosion last week, Blue Origin plans to launch its New Glenn rocket again in 2026. In a statement on Monday, CEO Dave Limp noted that the launch pad infrastructure at Cape Canaveral, Florida, is in better condition than expected following the accident. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to Limp, another New Glenn booster and three upper stages located at the facility were undamaged. "We will fly again before the end of the year," he emphasized. This is an ambitious timeline for a return to flight following the company's largest and most high-profile failure in its history.

Space industry experts had predicted that Blue Origin would not be able to resume flights until at least 2027, as the company currently has only one launch pad to support the New Glenn rocket. Blue Origin has not yet disclosed the causes of the explosion. NASA is also relying on this rocket for its Artemis lunar missions.

The company, founded by Jeff Bezos, had suspended space tourism flights on its smaller New Shepard rocket for at least two years in January to focus on this program. New Glenn was first launched in January 2025, when the upper stage reached orbit, but the booster exploded upon returning to Earth.

When the company returns to flight, it will change the method of transporting and erecting rockets at the launch pad. Previously, Blue Origin used a "transporter-erector" for both tasks. Dave Limp did not clarify what the new solution would be, but confirmed that plans to launch Amazon satellites into space remain in effect.

Blue OriginNew GlennJeff BezosSpaceNASA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54Websites Can Now Track AI ResultsToday, 08:26ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in HistoryToday, 08:26Massive Mobile Internet Outages Reported in Saint PetersburgToday, 07:59Magnetic Storms Found to Reduce Navigation Accuracy by Up to 50%Today, 07:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram