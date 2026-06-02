Blue Origin aims to resume New Glenn flights after explosion

Despite a powerful explosion last week, Blue Origin plans to launch its New Glenn rocket again in 2026. In a statement on Monday, CEO Dave Limp noted that the launch pad infrastructure at Cape Canaveral, Florida, is in better condition than expected following the accident. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to Limp, another New Glenn booster and three upper stages located at the facility were undamaged. "We will fly again before the end of the year," he emphasized. This is an ambitious timeline for a return to flight following the company's largest and most high-profile failure in its history.

Space industry experts had predicted that Blue Origin would not be able to resume flights until at least 2027, as the company currently has only one launch pad to support the New Glenn rocket. Blue Origin has not yet disclosed the causes of the explosion. NASA is also relying on this rocket for its Artemis lunar missions.

The company, founded by Jeff Bezos, had suspended space tourism flights on its smaller New Shepard rocket for at least two years in January to focus on this program. New Glenn was first launched in January 2025, when the upper stage reached orbit, but the booster exploded upon returning to Earth.

When the company returns to flight, it will change the method of transporting and erecting rockets at the launch pad. Previously, Blue Origin used a "transporter-erector" for both tasks. Dave Limp did not clarify what the new solution would be, but confirmed that plans to launch Amazon satellites into space remain in effect.