Meta is testing the Reels Series feature for Instagram and Facebook

·45·Technology
Meta is testing the Reels Series feature for Instagram and Facebook

Meta has started testing a new “Series” feature for Reels on Instagram and Facebook platforms. This innovation aims to make it easier for users to follow serialized content. Selected content creators will now be able to create special series consisting of their new and old Reels videos. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Each Reels video becomes part of a larger story, i.e., an episode, and appears in a separate section on the creator's profile. This feature is similar to the existing experience on the TikTok platform, and Meta wants to encourage users to watch long-term and organized videos rather than just quick scrolling. Through this, the social media giant aims to ensure that the audience returns regularly.

For content creators, this feature allows for the organized placement of tutorials, challenges, and other serialized videos. For example, all videos within a “10-day healthy baking” project will be grouped into one series. Users will be able to watch videos in sequence and continue from where they left off.

Meta representatives told TechCrunch that the company is also considering ways to monetize this new feature. As a reminder, TikTok launched its Series feature in 2023, where creators were able to create collections of paid content. It is possible that Meta will introduce a similar model in the future.

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