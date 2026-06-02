Everand and Fable join forces to challenge Amazon's dominance

The Everand service, owned by Scribd, has announced a new subscription system aimed at ending Amazon's monopoly in the digital reading market. Users can now access a service that combines audiobooks, e-books, and a book club into a single package. This move was made possible through integration with the social reading app Fable, which was acquired by Everand in 2025. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

New subscription plans in the US market start at $11.99 per month, giving users access to a catalog of over 1.5 million audio and e-books. Subscribers can also join nearly 200,000 online book clubs on the Fable platform. The reading or listening progress in one app is automatically synced with the other, providing convenience for users.

This Everand offer is significantly more competitive than Amazon's Audible Premium Plus ($14.95/month) service. Amazon currently controls the market through platforms like Audible, Kindle, and Goodreads. Everand intends to ensure users spend more time on the platform by integrating over 100 million reviews and ratings from Fable into its system.

Currently, not only Everand but also Spotify is actively entering the audiobook market. However, based on its 2025 research, Everand notes that more than half of readers regularly use both audio and electronic formats. The BookTok trend and the growing interest in reading communities among Gen Z are opening up new opportunities for the Everand and Fable alliance.