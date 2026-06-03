Russia's First Private Spaceport Under Construction: Space Energy Project

·44·Technology
Russia's First Private Spaceport Under Construction: Space Energy Project

Russia's private space company Space Energy is on the verge of signing an agreement to implement the project for building the country's first private spaceport. According to CEO Georgy Emelin, fundamental agreements on the construction of the new space complex have been reached, and the project formalization process is currently underway. Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, the project's primary focus is on selecting the most suitable site for the facility. Space Energy management is holding regular consultations with the government of Primorsky Krai and authorized bodies in the Far Eastern Federal District. The location and technical parameters of the future spaceport are being determined within the framework of these negotiations.

Once promising areas are selected, specialists will begin engineering and geodetic surveys and soil analysis. These studies are expected to start within one to two weeks after the final site selection. The company is also considering options for locating the facility in state-supported special economic zones.

Space Energy representatives emphasize that the project is being implemented in close cooperation with government agencies to ensure full compliance with safety, environmental, and urban planning regulations. This private spaceport is expected to usher in a new era in the Russian space industry and create additional opportunities for commercial launches.

Space EnergySpaceportRussiaTechnologySpace
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Abror Shuhratov
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