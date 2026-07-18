Amazon Web Services Glitch: Customers Receive Trillion-Dollar Bills

A technical glitch in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's largest cloud computing platform, has shocked thousands of users globally. Customers who usually pay a few dollars were panicked to see trillion-dollar invoices in their emails. This incident became not just a technical error, but a source of serious stress for many users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to The Guardian and other international media, the system malfunction caused billing figures to skyrocket to astronomical levels. For example, Dan Harvey, a representative of a charity auditing school districts, shared his experience. He stated that for an app that usually costs less than £1 per month, Amazon issued a bill for $7.8 billion. This unexpected figure caused near "heart attacks" among the organization's leadership.

Trillion-dollar "gifts" and user shock

The situation appeared even more dire for some users. On social media, a user named Bharat shared a screenshot of his account, showing that his service usage had increased by 745 billion percent compared to the previous month, with a total charge of $1.5 trillion. For comparison, this figure exceeds the GDP of many developed nations.

An Indian student named Sachin faced a similar issue. Although he usually pays an average of $1.28 per month, this time he received a bill for $10.9 billion. Additionally, Andrea Zuvich, owner of the "The Seventeenth Century Lady" website, was sent a payment request for $245 billion. The fact that this sum is nearly equal to the total net worth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sparked both irony and fear among users.

Amazon's response and the cause of the error

After several hours of investigation, company specialists identified the root of the problem. It turned out that a technical glitch occurred in the billing subsystem when setting the unit price for products. As a result, the system automatically inflated the price of all services by millions of times.

Currently, Amazon Web Services is taking the following measures:

The billing system has been temporarily disabled;

All incorrectly calculated data is being reviewed;

New invoices based on actual usage are being sent to customers.

This event once again demonstrated the high level of dependence on global cloud services. Considering that many startups and IT companies in Uzbekistan also use AWS services, such errors serve as a reminder of the importance of keeping financial monitoring systems under constant control for local entrepreneurs.

Amazon representatives stated that all errors would be corrected and that no excess funds would be deducted from users. However, users noted that the mental shock and stress caused by such notifications would be difficult to compensate.