India May Purchase Up to 200 Il-114-300 and SJ-100 Aircraft from Russia

Indian airlines have expressed significant interest in purchasing Russia's next-generation Il-114-300 and SJ-100 aircraft. This was announced by Vadim Badekha, Head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), in an interview with TASS. Ixbt.com reports .

After Russia showcased these aircraft at the Wings India exhibition, the Indian side confirmed its demand for both models. Preliminary data suggests the delivery of 100 to 200 aircraft is under discussion. Badekha emphasized that demand for this type of aircraft in the Indian market is very high.

Additionally, UAC and India's HAL signed an agreement for the licensed assembly of SJ-100 aircraft in India. Experts estimate that production of the first "Superjet" could begin in approximately three years. The combined market of India and neighboring countries requires 200–300 aircraft.

Furthermore, UAC signed a preliminary contract with India's private company Flamingo Aerospace to supply six Il-114-300 aircraft. The Russian side is also exploring options to localize the Il-114-300 model in India.