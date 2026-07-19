Poor Siting of Renewable Energy Plants Increases Deficit Fivefold

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have determined that accounting for future climate change is of strategic importance when building renewable energy facilities. The study shows that the location of solar and wind power plants directly affects system stability. If design relies solely on historical weather data, the number of electricity shortage incidents could increase fivefold by 2050. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

A new methodology developed by MIT experts integrates meteorological data with energy infrastructure simulations. This model was tested using the example of decarbonized energy systems in the Texas and New England regions of the USA. The results showed that by accounting for climate projections, it is possible to increase system resilience without significant additional costs.

Climate change and energy security

The study's lead author, MIT professor Michael Howland, notes that using future weather patterns when implementing renewable energy technologies reduces adaptation costs. Today, the energy sector is under dual pressure: on one hand, demand is rising due to AI and the electrification of transport, and on the other, production is becoming dependent on weather volatility.

The model developed by the scientists accounts for the simultaneous impact of extreme weather events on various elements of the energy system. For example, a specific unfavorable climate period can simultaneously reduce both solar and wind generation and cause a sharp spike in consumption. Such combined effects are expected to be the greatest challenge for the energy system in the future.

The importance of strategic location

According to calculations, under future climate conditions, the most optimal locations for solar and wind facilities may differ radically from those selected based on historical data. As study co-author Qiu noted, the issue is not just how much capacity to add, but where and when to place them. This is also relevant for countries like Uzbekistan, which are investing heavily in renewable energy.

For now, this methodology requires high-precision, expensive models, which poses certain difficulties for energy system operators in daily planning. However, MIT scientists are working on creating faster and cheaper models that can be used in real projects in the future. This will serve to ensure the stable operation of energy infrastructure for decades to come.

According to ixbt.com, this study is expected to serve as an important guide for minimizing errors and using resources rationally during the global energy transition.