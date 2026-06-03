Yandex ID Launches Unified Center for Managing Service Notifications

The Yandex team has introduced a new tool that allows users to centrally manage all types of notifications from company services. Now, in the Yandex ID personal account, you can view and configure which services have permission to send messages on a single page. Ixbt.com reports this news .

With the new feature, users can navigate to "Data" => "Service Communications" and select their preferred communication channels (push notifications, emails, calls, or SMS) for each individual product, such as Plus, Alisa, or Music. Meanwhile, the default in-app settings remain in effect.

The new center also allows users to monitor account security. It displays a list of devices receiving security-related notifications. If an old or unfamiliar device is found in the list, it can be disconnected from Yandex ID directly within the interface.