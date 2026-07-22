Ogabek Sobirov to hold a two-day concert in Tashkent

People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Karakalpakstan, and People's Hafiz of Tajikistan, Ogabek Sobirov, is presenting a new concert program for his fans. The artist's performances will take place on September 8–9 at the Palace of Friendship of Peoples in Tashkent.

Both concerts will begin at 19:30. The program is expected to feature famous songs performed by Ogabek Sobirov, as well as works beloved by his fans.

The concert will last for two days

According to the information provided on the poster, Ogabek Sobirov's concert program is scheduled for September 8 and 9.

One of the largest concert venues in the country, the Palace of Friendship of Peoples, has been selected for the event. Both days of the concert are scheduled to start at 19:30.

Ogabek Sobirov is one of the artists who has been creating music in the Uzbek national pop and traditional singing genres for many years. His concerts are distinguished by their ability to bring together representatives of different generations.

How much are the tickets?

Tickets for the concert are offered at various prices depending on the seating location.

The cheapest tickets start from 100,000 soums. Prices for the highest category seats reach up to 600,000 soums.

Thus, fans planning to attend the concert can purchase tickets based on their budget and choice of seating in the palace.

The concert will use playback

The official information about the event specifically notes that playback (phonogram) will be used during the concert program.

This information gives the audience a clear idea of the concert format in advance. No further details regarding the program or stage production have been provided at this time.

Ogabek Sobirov's two-day concert program will be held on September 8–9 at the Palace of Friendship of Peoples. Fans can look forward to the artist's famous songs and a festive concert atmosphere.