Unexpected news from Apple: Buying an iPhone is no longer necessary

·65·Technology
Unexpected news from Apple: Buying an iPhone is no longer necessary

Apple is preparing to launch a new Apple Upgrade program for its users. According to Bloomberg, this system will allow iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch devices to be acquired through a car-leasing style model, with the option to upgrade to a newer model after a set period.

It is reported that the program will launch on July 28 and will replace the current iPhone Upgrade Program . Apple's financial partner for this project will be Klarna . Participation requires a brief check that does not affect your credit score.

Under the new system, iPhone and Apple Watch will have 24-month contracts, while iPad and Mac will offer 36-month contracts. At the end of the term, users can keep, return, or upgrade the device.

However, the program will not cover all products. According to sources, base iPad, iPhone 16, Apple Watch SE and the new MacBook Neo will be excluded. Additionally, the program will not include the AppleCare extended warranty service, which may need to be purchased separately.

For now, the Apple Upgrade program will only launch in the US. Meanwhile, due to the gradual increase in Apple product prices, there are speculations that the iPhone 18 Pro models expected later this year could be significantly more expensive.

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