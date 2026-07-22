“Sublimation Wedding” featuring DJ Piligrim to take place in Tashkent

·48·Culture
“Sublimation Wedding” featuring DJ Piligrim to take place in Tashkent

On July 25, Tashkent will host the “Sublimation Wedding” night, an event that brings electronic music and live vocals together on one stage. The main guest of the event, which will be held at the “Bahor” restaurant, is the renowned performer DJ Piligrim.

A unique aspect of the project is that electronic music artists and vocalists will participate in special live collaborations. According to the organizers, the prepared performances will be showcased on stage only once.

Electronic music and live vocals on one stage

Unlike a traditional concert, “Sublimation Wedding” aims to combine various creative directions.

Throughout the evening, electronic music artists will present special compositions in collaboration with vocalists. It is noted that these performances have been prepared specifically for this event and will not be repeated at future concerts.

For this reason, the audience can expect a night rich in live performances and unexpected musical harmonies, rather than a pre-planned, standard program.

DJ Piligrim to perform live

One of the main participants of the event will be DJ Piligrim. The artist will appear before fans on the “Bahor” restaurant stage with a special live program.

His performance is expected to be the centerpiece of the evening, blending electronic music, stage energy, and vocal performances.

When and where will the event take place?

The “Sublimation Wedding” night begins on July 25 at 18:30.

Address:

“Bahor” restaurant
Tashkent city, Istiqbol street, 8

Admission to the event requires being over 21 years old.

How much are the tickets?

Tickets for the evening, depending on the seat and category, are sold at prices ranging from:

150,000 to 250,000 soums.

“Sublimation Wedding” is expected to be a unique musical event that combines one-night-only special collaborations, electronic music, and a live performance by DJ Piligrim.

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