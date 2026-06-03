A large-scale hacking campaign involving the theft of Instagram accounts using the Meta AI chatbot has been found to continue even after the company announced the issue was resolved. Meta is currently working to secure affected accounts and warn users. Techcrunch.com reports on this. reports .

Hackers compromised several high-profile accounts by deceiving Meta's AI-based support bot. Specifically, profiles with short and rare usernames (OG handles) were targeted. Such accounts can later be resold on the 'gray market' at high prices. Among the victims is reportedly US Space Force Chief Master Sergeant John Bentivegna.

The attack method was surprisingly simple: hackers introduced themselves to the Meta AI chatbot as the account owner and requested to link the profile to their own email address. The chatbot fulfilled this request, allowing hackers to reset the password and gain full control of the account. No Meta employees were involved; everything was done by artificial intelligence.

On Monday, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone announced that the issue had been resolved, but many users continued to complain about compromised accounts afterward. Telegram channels claim that hackers still have access to this method and are putting stolen accounts up for sale.

Meta is currently sending password reset notifications to affected users. The company did not disclose how many people fell victim to this attack but emphasized that security measures have been strengthened. Users may be asked additional security questions when logging in.