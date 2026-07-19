Messi or Yamal: World Cup 2026 Final Lineups Announced

Photo: goal.com

The biggest night in world football is approaching. The national teams of Spain and Argentina will take the pitch for the 2026 World Cup title, and both managers have selected their starting XIs for the final.

On one side, the young and technically gifted generation of Spain led by Lamine Yamal, and on the other, Lionel Messi leading the reigning world champions. The match kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time on July 20.

Spain's confident path to the final

The Spanish national team displayed high-level football against France in the semifinals. La Roja defeated their opponent 2-0, earning the right to fight for the World Cup title once again in their history.

The Spanish head coach will field a lineup based on ball possession and active pressing in the final. The attack will focus on Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain's starting lineup:

Simon, Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Baena, Olmo, Yamal, Oyarzabal.

Argentina aiming for a second consecutive title

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the semifinals to reach their second consecutive World Cup final.

Lionel Scaloni has placed his trust in his experienced and proven players for the decisive match. Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, and Alexis Mac Allister will operate in the midfield, while Julián Álvarez will support Messi in attack.

Argentina's starting lineup:

Emiliano Martínez, Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister, González, Messi, Álvarez.

The main intrigue of the final

Two different football philosophies will clash in this match. Spain relies on ball control, short passes, and speed on the wings. Argentina counts on team character, experience in big games, and Messi's individual brilliance.

The symbolic confrontation of the final is also clear: 39-year-old Lionel Messi and the new generation star Lamine Yamal will battle for the World Cup title on the same pitch.

World Cup 2026 Final

Spain vs Argentina

Date: July 20

Kick-off time: 00:00, Tashkent time

While Spain aims for its second World Cup title, Argentina will try to defend its reigning champion status and lift the trophy for the second time in a row.

Now the pitch will answer all questions: will Spain's young and fast squad prevail, or will Messi lead Argentina to another historic victory?