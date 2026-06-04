Spaceport of the Future: SpaceX Starbase Complex in New Photos

A photographer from the RGV Aerial Photography channel has published a high-resolution aerial photo of the Starbase launch site owned by SpaceX. Taken from an altitude of approximately 1,844 meters above ground level, this image fully reveals the staggering scale of the spaceport. Ixbt.com reports on this. report .

The image clearly shows two Orbital Launch Mounts, extensive infrastructure facilities, roads, warehouses, vehicles, and the coastal zone along the bay. SpaceX is currently actively preparing the site to increase the flight cadence of the Starship spacecraft, which will enable future missions to the Moon and Mars.

The publication also includes a three-hour video titled "Starbase Xpanded Episode 23" on YouTube. In it, RGV Aerial Photography experts discuss in detail the new photos, changes at the facility, and the latest news in the rocket industry.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation) is a private aerospace company and a pioneer in commercial astronautics. The company was the first in the world to develop reusable orbital launch vehicles, the Falcon 9.

As a reminder, SpaceX previously officially announced the parameters for its initial public offering (IPO). This process is expected to be the largest IPO in history.