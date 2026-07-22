Synthesia revolutionizes corporate training: AI now interacts with employees

·20·Technology
Synthesia revolutionizes corporate training: AI now interacts with employees

The renowned British startup Synthesia has introduced its Roleplay Sessions platform, ushering in a new era for corporate training. AI can now not only create educational videos but also engage in live conversations with employees and test their skills in real-time. This technology helps companies develop their staff's practical skills remotely and cost-effectively. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the Roleplay Sessions project allows employees to converse with special AI avatars based on various scenarios. For example, sales managers can practice the process of selling products to customers, while executives can practice difficult conversations with staff or discuss annual reports. The AI does not just listen; it raises objections and evaluates the employee's performance at the end of the conversation based on set criteria.

From theory to practice

Synthesia CEO and co-founder Victor Riparbelli notes that traditional corporate training, even in video format, often fails to change employee behavior. "Video is more effective than text, but humans learn best by doing rather than just reading or watching," he says. The new platform is based on the principle of "learning by doing."

The platform's technical foundation is an interesting solution: while Synthesia uses its proprietary avatar and voice technologies, the logic of the interaction is powered by OpenAI neural networks. This allows avatars to deeply understand human speech and provide appropriate, spontaneous responses. The company is positioning itself not just as a video creator, but as a management and analytics platform.

New opportunities for big business

A number of major clients have already started using Roleplay Sessions. These include one of Europe's top three companies by market capitalization, Fortune 100 giants, and one of the world's largest recruiting agencies. Companies aim to use this system to develop their employees' "soft skills."

Synthesia plans to further expand this platform in the future. The Sessions system is expected to be used in the following areas as well:

  • Initial interviews during the hiring process;
  • Screening candidates and verifying their professional aptitude;
  • Simulation of conflict situations for customer service staff.
This technology could also be very useful for large corporations, banks, and telecommunications companies in the Uzbekistan market. Especially in sectors where service quality is critical, AI-assisted employee training helps reduce human-related errors and significantly save on training course costs.

SynthesiaArtificial IntelligenceOpenAITechnologyCorporate Training
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