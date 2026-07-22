The Mid-Range Smartphone "Killer": Huawei Prepares a 10,000 mAh Battery

Battery life remains one of the most persistent pain points in the smartphone market. However, Chinese tech giants seem determined to solve this problem fundamentally. According to renowned insider Digital Chat Station, one Chinese brand is currently working on a smartphone featuring a record-breaking 10,000 mAh battery that could disrupt the mid-range market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This device is expected to impress not only with its capacity but also with its technical specifications. According to reports, the new model will feature a 6.84-inch 1.5K flat OLED display. It is also said to be equipped with a Qualcomm "8-series" processor. This indicates that the device will offer not only long-lasting performance but also high efficiency.

Huawei Nova 16 SE or Enjoy 90?

While insiders have not yet explicitly confirmed which brand this "energy monster" belongs to, many analysts speculate that it is Huawei . In particular, another reputable source, Fixed Focus Digital, stated that the company is preparing the new Huawei Nova 16 SE for launch. It is assumed that this model or a new representative of the company's Enjoy 90 series could feature the record-breaking battery.

Information about the Huawei Nova 16 SE indicates that a multispectral image sensor is expected to be used in this series for the first time. This technology allows for more accurate and natural color reproduction. The device's price is expected to be between 2,000 and 3,000 yuan (approximately 280–420 USD), making it a serious threat to its mid-range competitors.

Some details about the new smartphone's design are also known. It is said to be released in black, white, blue, and orange. According to ixbt.com, if these reports are confirmed, Huawei could significantly strengthen its market position and become the primary choice for users tired of being tethered to a charger.

It is worth noting that Digital Chat Station is a reliable source that previously accurately leaked the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, as well as details about the Realme GT 7 Pro display. Fixed Focus Digital is known for its information on iPhone 16 colors and the PC version of the HarmonyOS operating system. Therefore, these leaks are considered highly credible.

The arrival of such a device is also significant for the market. Huawei products, especially the Nova series, are popular among young people for their design and camera capabilities. A 10,000 mAh battery will undoubtedly provide unprecedented convenience, especially for long trips and active social media users.