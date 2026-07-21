Revolution on Telegram: Pavel Durov announces Gram wallet for one billion users

·39·Technology
Revolution on Telegram: Pavel Durov announces Gram wallet for one billion users

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has announced one of the biggest updates in the history of the messenger. A built-in Gram cryptocurrency wallet will be launched on the platform this summer. This project will allow more than one billion users to work with digital assets directly within the app, which is expected to cause a significant shift in the global financial system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Durov, this wallet will be "non-custodial". This means that users will independently store their private keys and have full control over their digital assets. This approach is fully consistent with the principles of security and decentralized finance, as no third party, not even the Telegram administration, will have access to user funds.

ixbt.com According to information, the main advantage of the new system is the speed of transactions and the absence of commission fees. Pavel Durov called this project "the introduction of the largest non-custodial wallet in history" on his official channel. This step is a strategic move to transform Telegram from a simple messaging tool into a major financial ecosystem.

A new stage for Gram and the TON ecosystem

It is worth noting that Gram is the new name for the native cryptocurrency of the TON blockchain, previously known as Toncoin. This rebranding and integration demonstrate Telegram's serious commitment to popularizing its own blockchain technologies. Although the exact launch date and the list of other supported currencies have not yet been disclosed, it has been confirmed that the process will be completed this summer.

Currently, Telegram users are using the Wallet service. However, this service is a third-party project integrated into the messenger under a contract and does not belong directly to the Telegram company. The new Gram wallet will be an integral part of the app, further simplifying the user experience.

This news is also of great importance for users in Uzbekistan. Given that Telegram is the most popular platform in our country, the ability to transfer cryptocurrencies as easily as sending a message could change the culture of digital payments. This opens new doors, especially for international money transfers and small business settlements.

It should also be noted that the current Wallet service recently restricted transactions with seven cryptocurrency exchanges that fell under UK sanctions. How independent Telegram's own wallet will be from such external restrictions and how it will adapt to the legislative requirements of different countries is currently being hotly debated by experts.

TelegramPavel DurovCryptocurrencyGramBlockchain
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