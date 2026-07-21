Vinicius Junior changes his appearance: The Brazilian star undergoes plastic surgery

·3·Sport
Vinicius Junior changes his appearance: The Brazilian star undergoes plastic surgery

Real Madrid and Brazil national team forward Vinicius Junior has shocked the football community with his new look. The dramatic changes in the player's appearance, who went on vacation after the 2026 World Cup, have sparked widespread discussion. Photos circulating on social media show that his facial structure has been significantly updated. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by the Brazilian publication "TMC", the player underwent an aesthetic operation to correct his jawline at a specialized clinic in Goiania. As a result of this cosmetic procedure, Vinicius Junior's facial features have become more defined and look different. At first, fans thought it was just a photo filter, but insiders confirmed that a surgical intervention had taken place.

Privacy and security measures

This process was organized in a unique way, not only medically but also from a security perspective. According to reports, the clinic's administration took emergency measures to keep the Brazilian star's visit secret. In particular, medical staff were strictly forbidden from photographing, filming, or disclosing any information about his visit to the public.

Such measures were taken to ensure the privacy of Vinicius Junior's personal life and to delay media attention as much as possible. Nevertheless, a photo the player posted on his page with a loved one revealed the secret. Fans immediately noticed that his jawline and overall facial appearance were fundamentally different from before.

After the World Cup failure

These changes occurred following the Brazil national team's unsuccessful performance at the 2026 World Cup. In the tournament held on North American soil, the "Pentacampeões" were eliminated early after losing 2-1 to Norway in the round of 16. It seems the player, who was in low spirits after the defeat, decided to prepare for the new season by refreshing his image.

Vinicius Junior is constantly in the spotlight, not only for his performances on the pitch but also for his actions off it. For many, this "transfer" to the operating table by the forward, who has won numerous trophies with Real Madrid, was unexpected. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see him take the field with his new look.

This news is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as Vinicius Junior is one of the foreign stars with the largest fan base in our country. Every step and change he makes is being actively discussed in the Uzbek segment of social media.

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