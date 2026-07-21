16-year-old teenager drowns in Bozsuv canal in Tashkent

Another tragic incident has been recorded in Tashkent. A 16-year-old teenager who entered the Bozsuv canal to swim in the Yunusabad district has died. This was reported by the capital's Emergency Situations Department.

According to the information, on July 21, at approximately 14:07, the Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department received a report that a citizen had entered the canal flowing through the Yuqori Bozsuv street area in the Yunusabad district and drowned due to negligence.

Following the report, diver-rescuers from the Special Rescue Squad and other responsible services immediately arrived at the scene. Rescuers conducted search operations in the water for nearly four hours.

As a result of the search efforts, the teenager's body was found at 18:35, approximately 100 meters from the spot where he entered the water, and was handed over to the relevant services.

Due to the scorching heat currently being observed in the country, many citizens are heading to canals and water bodies to cool off. However, experts are once again reminding the public that swimming in such places poses a serious threat to life.

Furthermore, the public and city activists point out that the lack of sufficient free and safe swimming areas for the population in Tashkent is contributing to the increase in such unfortunate incidents.

The emergency services have urged citizens to swim only in specially equipped and permitted water bodies, and specifically warned against leaving minors unattended near the water.