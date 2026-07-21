16-year-old teenager drowns in Bozsuv canal in Tashkent

·40·Society
16-year-old teenager drowns in Bozsuv canal in Tashkent

Another tragic incident has been recorded in Tashkent. A 16-year-old teenager who entered the Bozsuv canal to swim in the Yunusabad district has died. This was reported by the capital's Emergency Situations Department.

According to the information, on July 21, at approximately 14:07, the Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department received a report that a citizen had entered the canal flowing through the Yuqori Bozsuv street area in the Yunusabad district and drowned due to negligence.

Following the report, diver-rescuers from the Special Rescue Squad and other responsible services immediately arrived at the scene. Rescuers conducted search operations in the water for nearly four hours.

As a result of the search efforts, the teenager's body was found at 18:35, approximately 100 meters from the spot where he entered the water, and was handed over to the relevant services.

Due to the scorching heat currently being observed in the country, many citizens are heading to canals and water bodies to cool off. However, experts are once again reminding the public that swimming in such places poses a serious threat to life.

Furthermore, the public and city activists point out that the lack of sufficient free and safe swimming areas for the population in Tashkent is contributing to the increase in such unfortunate incidents.

The emergency services have urged citizens to swim only in specially equipped and permitted water bodies, and specifically warned against leaving minors unattended near the water.

TashkentYunusabadBozsuv
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Did "Sanjik" get a hair transplant in prison?Did "Sanjik" get a hair transplant in prison?Today, 21:48Courier beaten in Tashkent for bumping into a BYD carCourier beaten in Tashkent for bumping into a BYD carToday, 20:55Woman from Surkhandarya attempted to extort money by intimidating a manWoman from Surkhandarya attempted to extort money by intimidating a manToday, 14:29Driver who threatened another with a pistol in the middle of the road jailedDriver who threatened another with a pistol in the middle of the road jailedToday, 14:2398-year-old resident of Khorezm region receives ID card at home98-year-old resident of Khorezm region receives ID card at homeToday, 12:02Nexia-2 gas cylinder explodes at a gas station in Namangan (video)Nexia-2 gas cylinder explodes at a gas station in Namangan (video)Today, 12:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism