Instagram now allows users to change music in published posts

·43·Technology
Instagram now allows users to change music in published posts

Instagram, a social network owned by Meta, has introduced one of the long-awaited and important features for its users. Now, platform members can replace the music in old posts and carousel photos without deleting them. This update provides great convenience for content creators and regular users alike. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Until now, Instagram users were forced to delete and re-upload content entirely to change the audio in a post. This, in turn, led to the loss of likes, comments, and view counts. The newly introduced “Replace Audio” tool allows for updating the musical background while preserving all statistical data.

Creative control and trend adaptation

Instagram representatives state that this feature helps creators maintain more creative control over their content. Sometimes, music in old posts may lose its relevance over time or the user's taste may change. Additionally, for brands and bloggers, updating a specific post with trending songs helps it regain popularity.

According to ixbt.com, using the new feature is very simple. To do this, click the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the desired post, then go to the “Edit” section. In the editing window, an audio replacement button will appear, and the user can select a new composition from the platform's library.

In recent years, Instagram has faced criticism for introducing a number of features that were not well-received by users. For example, a recently launched AI-powered feature for modifying photos in public profiles was discontinued as it did not yield the expected results. Similarly, the “Instants” feature launched in May caused widespread confusion and user complaints.

This small but practical update shows that the social network is listening to the demands of its audience. Especially for active Instagram users and digital marketing professionals in Uzbekistan, this tool will undoubtedly be useful for reviving successful archived posts. Currently, the new feature is being rolled out gradually to users in all regions.

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