Kylian Mbappe becomes the cover star of EA SPORTS FC 27

Real Madrid and France national team star Kylian Mbappe has been officially unveiled as the cover athlete for the EA SPORTS FC 27 football simulator. After a four-year hiatus, the forward has returned as the face of the world's most popular sports game, becoming the primary icon for the brand's new era. His move to the Santiago Bernabeu was a key catalyst for the revival of this commercial partnership. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to official information from EA SPORTS, the 27-year-old forward will take center stage in both the standard edition of the game and the EA Sports FC Mobile version. In the released visuals, Kylian Mbappe appears in the traditional white kit of Real Madrid for the first time. This is being hailed as a major marketing victory not only for the player but also for the Madrid club.

A star return and new status

Kylian Mbappe previously appeared on the covers of this game series three times in a row during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. However, since the EA Sports brand began its rebranding process, this is the first time Mbappe has been selected as the sole primary star. EA SPORTS Vice President Jeff Sharman noted that the player's achievements at both club and international levels have made him the most influential representative of his generation.

In turn, reacting to the news, Kylian Mbappe called this recognition one of the most important moments of his career while representing Real Madrid. "Appearing on the EA Sports FC cover for the first time is a very exciting and proud moment for me," the French forward emphasized.

Real Madrid and Electronic Arts partnership

This collaboration is a continuation of the long-term strategic relationship between Electronic Arts and Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe replaces his teammate Jude Bellingham, who served as the main face in previous editions. Mbappe also continues the tradition of Madrid's legendary "Galacticos".

Previously, the following stars who played for Real Madrid have graced the covers of this game:

Cristiano Ronaldo — as the global face of FIFA 18;

Eden Hazard — the main protagonist of the FIFA 20 edition;

Jude Bellingham — the leader of last season's main advertising campaigns.

Since moving to the Spanish capital in 2024, Kylian Mbappe has been demonstrating high-level performances. His involvement in the EA SPORTS FC 27 project is set to be one of the most anticipated events of the new season for both gamers and football fans worldwide. The new installment of the game is expected to be even more advanced in terms of graphics and technology.